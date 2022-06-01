Who Is Vinod Kumar? Bronze Medalist Discus Thrower Banned Over Tokyo Paralympics Fraud

Indian Paralympian Vinod Kumar has been banned by the Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC) for a period of two years, after he was found to commit disciplinary offence of Intentional Misrepresentation at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, last year. The World Para Athletics, alongside BAC commenced the disciplinary proceedings after the athlete misrepresented his abilities when he presented for classification at the mega event in Tokyo.

Who is Vinod Kumar?

Born on July 20, 1980, Vinod grew up in Rohtak, Haryana. He got his legs injured while serving the Border Security Force after he fell off a cliff in Leh during training. His father fought for India during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per the rules and regulations under the World Para Athletics Classification, misrepresentation of skills, abilities and or the degree or nature of their impairment is considered to be a disciplinary offense. At the same time, supporting, assisting, concealing or being complicit in any Intentional Misrepresentation by an athlete is also considered to be a disciplinary offense. As a result of the ban, Vinod will be stripped of the results he obtained at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games including the bronze medal in the discus throw event (F52 category). He will also be ineligible to compete in Para athletics competitions until August 2023.

What has been said?

As reported by ANI, the managing director of World Para Sports Christian Holtz, spoke about the matter and said, “Intentional Misrepresentation is a very serious offence and athletes are required to give their best effort when presenting to a classification panel. The classification system is crucial to ensure fair competition and this case shows how committed World Para Athletics is to protect the integrity of the sport.”

At the same time, as per a report on the official website of the Paralympic Games, it has been mentioned that each athlete is responsible for having the knowledge and compliance will all terms and conditions of the World Para Athletics Classification Rules and Regulations. The reported also stated that athletes should participate in the athlete evaluation in good faith.

Meanwhile, the BAS is an independent sports body that considers and conducts hearings regarding classification appeals in Para athletics, among other sports whenever appropriate. BAS also has jurisdiction over the resolutionof disputes involving Intentional Misrepresentation in some sports, including Para athletics.

(Image: PTI)