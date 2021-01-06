Who Is Von Miller's Ex-fiancee Megan Denise? NFL Star Exposed After Texts Revealed

Since last year, NFL star Von Miller and his now-ex-fiancee Megan Denise have broken up and gotten back together a couple of times. However, Denise has taken to Instagram to expose the linebacker, sharing some disturbing messages about Denise's pregnancy. The texts saw social media react promptly, already moving on to comment on the situation, some moving to 'cancel' the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

Von Miller ex-fiancee Megan Denise exposes NFL star

This week, Denise shared several disturbing messages between her and Miller, where the NFL star apparently "prayed" for her to have a miscarriage. “Since ya’ll want to know, here’s yall’s MVP," she wrote before posting all the screenshots. In apparently the same conversation, Miller talks about being disappointed in himself, also calling it the "biggest mistake" of his life.

In later screenshots, he allegedly tells Denise to "get an abortion". Denise wrote about being tired of protecting him and wrote about women who have dealt with abuse. "Praying death on me and mine was enough. Protecting me and mine all 2021.”

Miller has denied the story and Denise's claims. "Fake news, lol. The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy," he wrote, calling it a classic trap. Denise later deleted the story, which was already saved and shared by many.

Was Megan Denise pregnant? Fans react to Von Miller texts

Who is Megan Denise?

Per reports, Denise and the Denver Broncos star started dating in 2018. They were first spotted at the ESPY Awards ceremony in LA and had been public about their relationship. While they were rumoured to have split many times, they still spent Miller's birthday together. Their breakup was apparently confirmed when they deleted photos from their Instagram accounts. Denise is a Licensed Medical Esthetician, as per her Instagram – which has 1.1 million followers. She is also a Certified Laser and Cryoskin Specialist and owns the brand Moore Waisted.

Von Miller's new girlfriend?

As of now, there is no news of Miller dating someone else.

