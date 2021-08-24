Who Was Kyle Anderson? Know All About Australian Darts Star Who Passed Away At 33

Australian Darts star, Kyle Anderson, 33, passed away on Tuesday. Known as 'the Original’, Anderson played within the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) from 2013 to 2021. He has won the Auckland Darts Masters tournament in 2017. He was reportedly suffering from type two diabetes and also struggled with his eyesight. He had last put out a social media post on August 10 from his hospital bed. Kyle was also the brother of fellow darts player Beau Anderson who joined him by competing at the 2013 Sydney Darts Masters and 2014 World Championship.

PDC announces sad demise of Kyle Anderson

The PDC, in their announcement, praised the late Australian star for his numerous achievements. PDC President Barry Hearn also expressed his condolences about the passing away of the Australian star. In a statement put out on PDC’s official website, Barry Hearn said, “Kyle's achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream. He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world.”

Kyle became a popular figure on the circuit after coming through the DartPlayers Australia system and winning the 2012 Oceanic Masters. He made his debut at the 2012-13 World Championships and landed a nine-darter on the Alexandra Palace stage the following year. The 33-year-old Darts star earned a PDC Tour Card in 2014 and went on to impress at the international stage, winning the Auckland Darts Masters on the World Series of Darts circuit in August 2017.

The late Darts star also achieved a second televised nine-darter during the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2017. He returned to Australia in 2020 when the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, dismissing his PDC Tour Card in January 2021. He had previously moved to Nottingham in England after becoming a professional darts player.

Kyle competed in a total of seven World Championships, making one appearance as a quarter-finalist in the seven UK Open appearances. He also reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the European Championship. Representing Australia, Kyle made tour appearances in the PDC World Cup of Darts alongside Simon Whitlock, reaching the 2018 semi-finals.

(Image Credits: AP)