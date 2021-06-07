Who Won Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight? What Happened During Mayweather Vs Paul?

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather entered the ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday in what promised to be one of the most exciting and unique sporting events in recent history. However, the exhibition bout ended with no winner after the end of eight rounds. Here's a look at why is there no winner for Mayweather vs Logan Paul and what happened during Mayweather vs Paul.

The Mayweather vs Paul 2021 fight was declared an exhibition rather than a licensed, professional bout which meant there were no judges and the only way to triumph was to stop or knock out the opponent within the eight scheduled three-minute rounds. Logan Paul wore his heart on his sleeve but had nothing that could trouble Floyd Mayweather, despite having the advantage in height, size and age. Mayweather hardly broke a sweat and just played out the eight rounds with little intent, making an easily earned multi-million dollar paycheck.

By the end of the fight, Paul had landed 28 of his 217 punches, while Mayweather had connected on 43 of his 107. There were no judges and no official winner was declared from the fight, although it was pretty clear Mayweather would have won easily if there had been. However, Logan Paul's survival for eight rounds meant that he could walk away from the ring without going down to the best boxer in the last 50 years. Paul channelled that spirit on his social media, posting a picture from the fight simply captioning "WIN" suggesting that we walked out as a real winner from the fight. Mayweather meanwhile walked away keeping his reputation and record of 50 wins from 50 bouts intact, and a few million dollars in his pocket. A draw perhaps was the most veritable outcome from the bout.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul payout

Before the fight, YouTube superstar Logan Paul had confirmed that he would be bagging only a fifth of Floyd Mayweather is set to earn from their bout. Speaking to TMZ, Paul revealed the fight could generate around $100million. Reports suggest that Paul's upfront fee was set at $250,000 with a further 105 per cent promised from whatever is made from the subsequent pay-per-view TV sales. The PPV subscription was set at $49.99, with both fighters expecting the fight to make more than $150 million. The $20 million earned would match Logan Paul's current worth, which is estimated to be around $19 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, as per the Mayweather vs Logan Paul payout, Mayweather's upfront fee for this match is said to be as much as $10million with a further 50 per cent pay-per-view shares.

