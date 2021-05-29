Why Did Joshua Vs Fury Get Cancelled? Tyson Fury's Father Bluntly Blames Own Son For Chaos

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's fight fell apart faster than anyone would have expected. Days after hyping the bout, the fight had to be cancelled over Fury's contractual obligations for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3. Now, Fury is set to fight Wilder and has vowed to face Joshua later on. Here is more on why did Joshua vs Fury get cancelled, the latest Tyson Fury father comments and the Tyson Fury next fight.

Why did Joshua vs Fury get cancelled? Tyson Fury father blames son

"I was told arbitration was not a problem. All of a sudden, it is a problem," Fury's father John said. "This arbitration could've been squashed in December, but they didn't squash it. I can rattle on all day. The public knows, they're not fools. Garbage".

He added that everyone is doing what Bob Arum wants, and while the intentions are right, it is about money. "All of this benefits the Americans because they never wanted the Saudi fight, did they? Tyson wanted it, I wanted it, and everybody in the world wanted it".

Fury fought Wilder in 2020, defeating the latter after their first battle was a draw. They had a third fight scheduled, which was delayed because of COVID-19. The fight never happened. While there were fight options with someone else other than Wilder, Fury ended up shifting attention to the fight against Joshua.

The third fight between Wilder and Fury was supposed to take place by July 2020, something which was affected by the pandemic. Though he will have to fight Wilder next, Fury has vowed to fight Joshua soon.

When is Tyson Fury next fight? Wilder vs Fury 3 date

Bob Arum has declared that Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will happen on July 24th in Vegas as there's no step-aside deal. He said he intends to put Fury vs Anthony Joshua back together for Nov/Dec if they beat Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk respectively. [@IFLTV] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

The Wilder vs Fury 3 date is July 24, 2021 and will take place in Las Vegas. Fans have given mixed reactions about the situation, with many on the fence about the sudden change. However, fans should see Fury and Joshua fight in either November or December 2021.

Wilder vs Fury 3 tickets

Tickets for the upcoming fight should be available at a later date. The PPV details are also yet to be updated. It will apparently be available on ESPN or Fox Sports.

