Why Does Colin Kaepernick Kneel During National Anthem? Drew Brees Finds It Disrespectful

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem so he could protest against police brutality in the USA. Kaepernick's kneeling received mixed reactions, as some people praised him for his actions, while some were against Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. Recently, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees national anthem comments brought in negative reactions during the ongoing protests about George Floyd's death by police brutality last week.

Drew Brees on Colin Kaepernick kneeling comments

When Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem, Drew Brees was not supportive of his actiosn. During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance On the Move, Brees revealed that his opinion has not changed. This interview was published on Wednesday, almost a week after an unarmed George Floyd was killed by a police officer, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

During his interview, Brees stated that he will 'never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America'. Bees revealed that he will say and tell what he feels when the national anthem is played and when he looks at the flag of the United States. He added that he thinks about his grandfathers who defended the country during World War II. He explained that both of them risked their lives to protect the country, trying to make the place and world a better place.

Brees shared that whenever he sings the national anthem, that is all he thinks about and it has also brought him to tears. When Kaepernick first protested, many army veterans were among people who were against his method. Brees' comments were severely criticized, as people believed the Saints quarterback completely missed the point.

In his Instagram post, NFL star Aaron Rodgers indirectly called out Brees, saying that it was never about the national anthem or flag. His teammate Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and NBA star LeBron James were among many athletes who shot back at Brees.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Why does Colin Kaepernick kneel during national anthem?

During an interview after refusing to stand during the national anthem, Kaepernick stated that he did so because of his views on the USA's treatment towards racial minorities. While talking to NFL media, Kaepernick explained that he was 'not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour'. He further added that racism for him was 'bigger than football' and it would be 'selfish' of him to not speak up.

Kaepernick said that there were people getting away with murder and he cannot be a part of that. Kaepernick had also not informed his team, San Francisco 49ers about his plan to kneel during the national anthem. As per the NFL quarterback, he was not looking for approval and only wants to stand up for people who are oppressed.

