Will Canelo Alvarez And Dmitry Bivol Meet Again For Rematch? Here's What We Know So Far

Krygstan-born Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol became the talking point of Sunday as he ended Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez’s insane record of winning 16 bouts on the trot by defeating Alvarez in the light heavyweight championship match on Saturday night.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion Alvarez moved up divisions to fight for Bivol’s titles but the latter brought his height and reach to his advantage and battered Alvarez throughout the fight to defend his title and maintain his undefeated record.

Will Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol meet for a re-match?

The loss was Alvarez’s second of his career after he earlier lost to Flloyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. Since then, Alvarez had a 16-fight winning streak, which was broken by Bivol. Later during the interview inside the ring after the fight, Canelo said he wanted a rematch for the fight. As per Associated Press, Bivol responded to the Mexican saying he doesn’t has any problem.

However, both the fighters didn’t commit to it during their press conferences, by saying that they would need to see what would come next.

Ahead of the bout against Bivol, it was being reported that Alvarez would have won, and if Gennady Golovkin defeats Ryota Murata in April, Alvarez and Golovkin will go on to complete their trilogy. However, with the rematch coming into the scheme of things, it will be interesting to watch what the boxers choose to do. Meanwhile, in the co-main event of the PPV, Montana Loce defeated Gabriel Valenzuela and solidified himself as a contender in the junior welterweight division.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Full Results

Montana Love (18-0-1, 10 KOs) defeated Gabriel Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision

Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) beat Christian Gomez (22-3-1, 20 KOs) by unanimous decision

Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Pedro Vicente (7-5-1, 2 KOs) via unanimous decision

Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) defeated Scott Alexander via KO

Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) defeated Jose Soto (15-2, 6 KOs) via TKO

Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) defeated Alexis Espino (9-1-1, 6 KOs) via TKO

Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) defeated Manny Correa (11-1, 7 KOs) via TKO

Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KOs) defeated Ricardo Valdovinos (8-2, 5 KOs) via split decision

Image: AP