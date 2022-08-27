Will Daniel Ricciardo Join Alpine? Australian Discusses Future After Shock McLaren F1 Exit

Following Daniel Ricciardo's shock exit from McLaren F1, the Australian racing driver has opened up on the possibility of rejoining the Renault family with Alpine in 2023. The 33-year-old's future has been the hot topic in F1 after McLaren was forced to cut the deal with Ricciardo early due to the Australian's below-par performance. Since his move to McLaren in 2021, the 33-year-old has struggled as his results have been far worse than 22-year-old Lando Norris.

Will Daniel Ricciardo join Alpine F1 in 2023?

While speaking to Sky Sports F1, in an interview about his future in the sport, Daniel Ricciardo said, "I want to get back to winning. I want to get back to fighting for podiums and wins. That's what gives me the most happiness. One thing that has remained unchanged for me is I've never wanted to be a driver just to make up the numbers on the grid."

While Ricciardo added that he loves F1, he did make it clear that he has reached a point in his career where he just cares about winning. "Of course, I love this sport and I love everything that comes with it. But at this point in my career, it's just about winning," added the eight-time Grand Prix winner. "Under the right circumstances, the right opportunity, absolutely it's where I want to be but obviously I might not have every option available."

When asked if he is open to returning to the Renault family specifically and if he left the team on good terms in 2019, Ricciardo replied, "I think how it ended, yes. Obviously, it was tough because we made the announcement [joining McLaren[ before racing had even started that year. It was COVID and there was a lot going on. For sure it was a little bit awkward for a bit, but once we were racing and had the year we had I think everyone saw I was dedicated to making the most of that year. We'll see what feels right, and is right but it's purely going to be on where I feel I can be the most competitive."