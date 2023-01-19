Will Lodge An FIR And Go Legal Way Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Vinesh Phogat

India's top wrestlers who have been staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for more than 24 hours now, held another press conference on Thursday to demand immediate action on the matter. The 2022 Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat spoke to reporters and called for the resignation of the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat said the wrestlers are ready to file an FIR against the president and can go the legal way if required.

"We will lodge an FIR and are ready to go legal way against the WFI president. Exploitation was done behind closed doors. There is no camera there. We should not be forced to reveal the identities of the victim. If forced, we will file an FIR. It's a dark day for Indian sportspersons. Exploitation ruined the careers of many female wrestlers. Bring the WFI president face to face against me. We have not received a satisfactory answer so far. WFI chief must be jailed. We are not just wrestlers, we are daughters of this country. Don't force us to reveal names of victims," Vinesh Phogat said at the press conference on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat had earlier said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.

The wrestlers called on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step down from the post, leveling serious charges of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the coaches' permission, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training. Phogat also accused the WFI President of sexually exploiting female wrestlers.

Image: ANI