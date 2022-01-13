Will Michael Masi Stay In F1? Here's How Abu Dhabi GP Saga Could Affect His Career

The 2021 F1 World Championship has left a major impression on the minds of racing fans not only because of the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen but also for the dramatic ending. Max Verstappen not only went on to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but also the F1 driver's championship bringing an end to Lewis Hamilton's dominance. The man behind the dramatic ending to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was none other than F1 Race director Michael Masi.

What happened at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Michael Masi, the last-minute change in decision cost Lewis Hamilton his eight F1 World Championship. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a do-or-die affair for both Hamilton and Verstappen as the title hung in balance. With Lewis Hamilton taking control of the race and driving towards his record-breaking world title, the momentum changed following Williams driver Nicholas Latifi failing to finish the race due to a crash.

Following the crash, the Safety car was brought out since there was a safety issue, however, what happened after that changed the complexion of the race. Michael Masi had first stated that lapped cars would be permitted to overtake the safety car which was out after Nicolas Latifi crashed his car. However, the race director changed the decision a few seconds after to ensure that the last lap resumed. The sudden change of decision benefitted Verstappen who was right behind Hamilton on much fresher tyres, allowing him to pass the Brit easily. After overtaking Hamilton, Verstappen never looked back and went on to win his maiden F1 World Title. Following the conclusion, Michael Masi had received backlash from fans and now the question remains has Michael Masi been fired from his position as F1 Race director.

Is Michael Masi Leaving F1?

The motorsports governing body FIA had said that Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship.” According to a report by BBC Michael Masi could well face the loss of his job as Race Director, with the head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis also leaving his particular role.

According to the report the Mercedes team had decided to drop their appeal against Michael Masi and the results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after 'agreeing a quid pro quo with the FIA.' As per the report in this deal, the terms were that both Masi and Tombazis would not be in their positions for the new season, though nothing has been confirmed as official just yet. However, Mercedes has denied any such deal taking place and said that they dropped their appeal after receiving assurances only that the issue would be treated seriously and appropriate action would be taken by the FIA.