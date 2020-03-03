Olympics Cancelled? Will The Olympics Be Cancelled Or Postponed Due To Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus outbreak is quickly becoming one of the major cause of concerns around the world. With over 80,000 confirmed cases and a death toll close to 3,000, the global community has so far failed to contain the virus. Amidst such dire circumstances, several countries have already abandoned mass gatherings to prevent further outbreak.

Several sporting events like Euro 2020, Formula One's Grand Prix China, Bahrain and Australia could all be cancelled due to the outbreak. The fate of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has similarly been thrown into doubt. With fans repeatedly asking 'Will the Olympics be postponed or cancelled?', here's a look at the status of the event.

Also Read | Olympics cancelled? Will the Olympics be postponed? Japan Health Minister On Virus

Olympics Cancelled? Will the Olympics be postponed?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will proceed as planned despite the Coronavirus outbreak in China. IOC president Yoshiro Mori was recently quoted by ESPN, where he stated "I would like to make it clear again that we are not considering cancellation or postponement of the games. Let me make that clear."

Even the organisers for the Olympics 2020 said that preparations for the upcoming event are "continuing as planned," despite rumours suggesting that the games could be cancelled or postponed.

Also Read | Olympics cancelled? Will the Olympics be postponed? Virus Threat To Olympics Casts Shadow Over Marathon Trials

The top authorities have assured that the scheduled event from July 24 to August 9 is set to continue as planned. Such plans could, however, be changed if the threat due to the virus worsens in Japan and in nearby areas. The number of cases in Japan has reportedly hit 980 and could potentially breach the 1,000 mark in the coming days.

Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Friday, amid concern the coronavirus outbreak could force the IOC to cancel them. — Prashanth Bhat (AdriftRider) (@AdriftRider) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Olympics cancelled? Will the Olympics be postponed? IOC 'committed' To Tokyo Games Despite Virus

Olympics Cancelled? Have the Olympics ever been cancelled?

The Olympics have been cancelled five times in the past. In 1916, the Summer Olympics scheduled for Berlin, Germany, was cancelled due to World War I. Then, the Olympics cancelled story once again did the rounds in the 1940 Winter and Summer Olympics and the 1944 Winter and Summer Olympics, courtesy of World War II. However, if Olympics 2020 does not take place as scheduled, it would be the first time that it could get cancelled due to impending health concerns.

Also Read | Olympics cancelled? Will the Olympics be postponed? Expect Plans To Go Ahead As Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Concerns