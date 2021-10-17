With Khabib In Audience, Russian MMA Star Ismailov Loses Bout To Mineev In AMC Thriller

Magomed Ismailov on Saturday locked horns against Vladimir Mineev in an all-Russian MMA fight organised by AMC in Krasnaya Polyana. The highly-anticipated match was attended by none other than former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was supporting veteran fighter Ismailov. This was the first time Ismailov and Mineev met in a professional fight after their last encounter ended in a draw in Moscow three years ago.

Ismailov vs Mineev

As far as yesterday's match is concerned, the bout ended in Mineev's favour as he ended the game with a barrage of blows to finish 20 seconds before the end of the third round. When the match began, it was Ismailov who was looking on top as he dominated the early stages of the fight. Both fighters spent much of their time in the opening round on the floor as it ended in a stalemate. The second round, however, witnessed more blows and kicks exchanged between Ismailov and Mineev.

When the fighters entered the third round, Mineev looked in poor condition with his face covered in heavy bruising. However, Mineev made a strong comeback as he faltered Ismailov's takedown attempt and secured top position from where he landed some heavy blows on the 35-year-old. Mineev eventually pushed Ismailov towards the cage of the octagon, throwing a barrage of punches and kicks at his opponent. Mineev was declared the winner at the end as Ismailov lay exhausted on the floor.

After the game, Ismailov defended the loss saying he passed out due to lack of oxygen. Ismailov said it had never happened to him in the past but for some reason, he couldn't breathe during the fight against Mineev. Ismailov further added that he doesn't respect Mineev as a person but said he is a "cool athlete". Mineev, on the other hand, apologised to Ismailov's family and thanked the fighter for turning the match into a great show.

Image: KhabibNurmagomedov/FightNights/Insta