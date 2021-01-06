World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani Ties Knot With Saniya Shadadpuri; See Pictures

World Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani Weds Saniya Shadadpuri in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Pankaj Arjan Advani, a 23-time world champion has won the IBSF World Billiards Championship fifteen times. His achievements also include winning the World Team Billiards Championship and the IBSF World Snooker Championship (15 Reds) three times, (6 Reds) twice, the IBSF World Team Cup and the IBSF World Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Saniya Shadadpuri is a famous celebrity make-up artist and hairstylist, who is known to have worked with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.

"The beginning of our forever starts now! #PSonCue”, “With the love and light of my life” and “#PSOnCue Let's begin!” Pankaj wrote, “Let the celebrations begin! #PSOnCue”, “Lighting up my life - Now & Forever” and “With my lady in red #PSOnCue.” as some captions of his Sangeet pictures.

