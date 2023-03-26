World Boxing Championship: Nikhat Zareen Grabs Gold, Defeats Nguyen Thi Tam By 5-0

World Boxing Championship 2023: Commonwealth Games champion Nikhat Zareen won the final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam by a margin of 5-0. Nikhat won the gold medal in the light flyweight category.

Nikhat Zareen is also the last year's world champion and won gold at the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat Zareen is the second Indian boxer after MC Marykom to grab consecutive back-to-back Women's World Boxing Championships. Nikhat came into the limelight when she won gold in the last year’s World Boxing Championship and after that created history by winning the gold medal in her first appearance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Nikhat Zareen is the second Indian boxer after MC Marykom to grab consecutive back-to-back Women's World Boxing Championships. Nikhat came into the limelight when she won gold in the last year’s World Boxing Championship and later created history by winning the gold medal in her first appearance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Apart from Nikhat Zareen later in the day we will also see 2022 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Lovlina Borgohain in action in the gold medal match against Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the middleweight division.

Lovlina created history at the Tokyo Olympics as she was only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. Before this, we saw Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora win gold at the Women’s World Boxing Championships 48 kg category and 75-81 Kg category respectively. Nitu and Boora defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg and China’s Wang Lina by a margin of 5-0