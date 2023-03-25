World Boxing Championships 2023 Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Action

Quick links:
Image: @ddsportschannel/Twitter
A total of 13 countries are set to fight for gold medals across different weight classes in the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi. Out of the 13, India has the joint-maximum number of four gold medals up for grabs. The World Championships final will kick off on March 25 with Nitu Ghanghas’ match against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category.
The Fight for🥇is now ON 💥
4/4 wins for our 🇮🇳 pugilists at World Boxing Championship
Later in the day, India’s Saweety Boora will face Wang Lina of China in the summit clash of the Elite Women 75-81 kg category. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nikhat Zareen and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 48-50kg and 70-75 kg categories respectively on Sunday. Having said that, here’s a look at when and where to watch the IBF Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final live in India.
4️⃣ Indian 🥊 will battle for the🥇🤩🔥— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 25, 2023
Bring it 🔛 💥
📆 Finals: March 25 & 26
📆 Finals: March 25 & 26
The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final is slated to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, India.
The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final is scheduled to begin from 6:00 PM IST onwards from Saturday, March 25.
Indian boxing fans can tune into the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final on the website and app of Sony LIV.
Indian boxing fans can also tune into the live telecast of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final on DD Sports on Sony Sports Network.