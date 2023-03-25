World Boxing Championships 2023 Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Action

A total of 13 countries are set to fight for gold medals across different weight classes in the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi. Out of the 13, India has the joint-maximum number of four gold medals up for grabs. The World Championships final will kick off on March 25 with Nitu Ghanghas’ match against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Elite Women 45-48 kg category.

Later in the day, India’s Saweety Boora will face Wang Lina of China in the summit clash of the Elite Women 75-81 kg category. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nikhat Zareen and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 48-50kg and 70-75 kg categories respectively on Sunday. Having said that, here’s a look at when and where to watch the IBF Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final live in India.

Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final: India’s schedule for Saturday

Elite Women 45-48 kg final - Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg at 6:00 PM IST

Elite Women 75-81 kg final - Saweety Boora vs Wang Lina at 7:45 PM IST

Where will the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final take place?

The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final is slated to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, India.

When will the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final begin?

The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final is scheduled to begin from 6:00 PM IST onwards from Saturday, March 25.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final?

Indian boxing fans can tune into the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final on the website and app of Sony LIV.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final?

Indian boxing fans can also tune into the live telecast of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final on DD Sports on Sony Sports Network.