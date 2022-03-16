World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia & Belarus Participants From All Official Events

In a key development, the world chess body FIDE has suspended Russia and Belarus from all its official events with immediate effect. However, the players can continue partaking in the tournaments under the FIDE flag. While FIDE's Director-General Emil Sutovsky believes that the decision taken is balanced and fair, he believes that the players should not be prohibited from participating. Sutovsky further added that the duty of chess and sports is to unite and help the world become a better place.

FIDE to suspend Russian and Belarus players from participation

The International Chess Federation cited that they have taken into account the current recommendations of the IOC and the FIDE Council to suspend the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice. Their complete statement is mentioned below:

"IMPORTANT: Taking into account the current recommendations of the IOC, the FIDE Council suspends the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice. In the individual tournaments of the FIDE World Championship cycle, players from these countries will be able to participate under the FIDE flag." FIDE's Director-General Emil Sutovsky commented on the suspension: "I think the decision taken by FIDE is balanced and fair. We are following IOC recommendations and suspending the participation of all Russian and Belurusian teams from all the official FIDE events." "However, we believe that players from these countries should not be deprived of the possibility to play in individual competitions - even if they will have to do it under the FIDE flag." "The role of FIDE is to build bridges, unite and help the world to be a better place. Sport and chess in particular always was and is an excellent tool for that", concluded Emil Sutovsky."

IMPORTANT: Taking into account the current recommendations of the IOC, the FIDE Council suspends the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice. 1/5 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 16, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 21

Though the Russia-Ukraine war has entered Day 21, there are no signs that the ongoing conflict will end anytime soon as Moscow shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of invading Kyiv. The talks between both sides are expected to continue for the sixth round on Wednesday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly having called for an immediate ceasefire.

Russia's invasion, which commenced on February 24 when President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military occupation,' has inflicted massive destruction across the streets of major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv, with several innocent civilians losing their lives. Zelenskyy had stated that as many as 100 children have died since the invasion began.