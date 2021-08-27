Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Apology Accepted By WFI Chief; 'welcome For Selection Trials'

Putting a full stop over the suspension row of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday accepted her apology and said that the grappler was welcome to give her selection trials. Vinesh Phogat was suspended by the WFI for indiscipline during the Tokyo Olympics campaign and was charged with three counts of misconduct.

WFI accepts Vinesh Phogat's apology

Talking to ANI, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on the sidelines of an event organised by the federation and Tata Motors said, "We have now forgiven Vinesh, she did wrong but she accepted her fault and as you know we usually scold our child at home so that they obey us. Vinesh is also our child and we welcome her to give trials."

The wrestling trials are slated to be held on August 31. Earlier, Vinesh Phogat had sent her apology to the WFI after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay and train with the other Indian team members.

Vinesh Phogat opens up on not practicing with Indian Contingent

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat had clarified that she did not practice with the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. Vinesh Phogat had revealed that she contracted COVID in August 2020 following that she cannot digest any protein. Again, when Phogat came back from Kazakhstan after Asian Championships, she fell sick. The grappler further revealed that she had contracted COVID a second time, however, she flew to Bulgaria after recovering from it. Then her family members tested positive for COVID after a few days back at the home.

"When these things have happened, why will I stay with the Indian team? They were tested everyday for seven days. I wasn’t. What if I got it on the flight and infected them?," said Vinesh Phogat.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)