Wrestlers Protest: 15-day Deadline Given To Government To Conclude Investigation

Wrestlers Protest: The meeting regarding the dismissal of the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh between the Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and wrestlers has finally been concluded.

"The government has sought time till June 15 for the investigation to conclude. The protest is not over yet," says wrestler Sakshi Malik after meeting with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. pic.twitter.com/WkyIeGvG7Y June 7, 2023

As per sources, The wrestlers have given a 15 days deadline to the government to conclude the ongoing investigation. Sakshi Malik and Co will the decide the future course of action.

Speaking about the matter Bajrang Punia said:

We had a discussion on some issues. Police investigation should be completed by 15th June and the minister has requested us not to hold protests until then. He also said the security of female wrestlers will be taken care of. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it.

Two FIRs and 10 complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been filed by the Delhi police based on sexual harassment allegations made by wrestlers. On June 2, Republic TV accessed the details of these two FIRs and complaints against the WFI president. According to the details in the two FIRs, the WFI boss has been accused of demanding sexual favours. Further, at least 10 complaints of molestation have also been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Connaught Place police station had filed two FIRs under Sections 354, 354(a), 354(d), and 34 against Brij Bhushan alleging sexual harassment.

The FIRs mentioned the WFI boss was accused of demanding various sexual favours from women wrestlers. A total of 10 incidents have been mentioned which address the case of molestation.

WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of inappropriate touching, trying to place a hand on the chest on any pretext, carrying the hand from the chest to the back, and stalking by the wrestlers.

The complaint was given at the Connaught Place police station on 21 April and the Delhi Police registered two FIRs on 28 April.

Notably, the first FIR mentioned the allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations leveled by the father of a minor.