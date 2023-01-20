Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Dissatisfied Wrestlers To Hold PC; WFI To Submit Report

Quick links:
The meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers which was scheduled to happen today has been postponed. Meanwhile, dissatisfied wrestlers are going to address a conference today morning.
Republic reports from Chhatrasal Stadium where some wrestlers were seen practising. One of the wrestlers said, "This is very unfortunate. The thing which is really saddening is women wrestlers facing issues like sexual harassment. If WFI President is found guilty he should be removed and amendments should be made in the federations"
Dissatisfied wrestlers to hold a press briefing at 9 am after no conclusion was made post marathon meet with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur last night.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of harassment and exploitation will hold a press conference at 12 pm today at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh
Deadlock continues after a marathon meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and top Indian wrestlers. Two rounds of meetings have been called again on Friday- one in the morning and another late evening. All eyes are on WFI which will submit a report on sexual exploitation and intimidation allegations against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few coaches.
On Thursday, the meeting between the wrestlers and Thakur went on for four hours. Sources inform that the meeting was in a good environment, and wrestlers discussed each and every concern. Anurag Thakur heard all the concerns patiently and talks took place in multiple rounds, sources informed Republic TV. The WFI is likely to submit the report by 3 pm.
The Union Minister has requested the wrestlers to stop the protests and get back to practice now as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to resign within 24 hours
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has finally issued his first response to the ongoing tussle between the country's top wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). He stated that the Government of India has sent a notice to WFI and has sought a response within 72 hours. Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Thakur said he will try and meet the wrestlers in person after he reaches Delhi. Thakur went on to add that they will talk to the wrestlers and listen to them.
"Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious in nature. Taking swift action, Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours. I will try to meet the wrestlers after I reach Delhi. We will talk and listen to them," Thakur was quoted as saying in Chandigarh by the news agency ANI.
In the latest development, the sports ministry has issued a 24-hour deadline to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President to quit from his post. Following the meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, it is understood that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to quit within 24 hours or be sacked. The sports ministry has agreed to a complete overhaul of the WFI.
The Sports Minister asked the wrestlers to wait for 72 hours for the WFI to reply to Government of India's notice. Anurag Thakur also assured them of a probe into the claims made by the wrestlers.
Here's what happened during the Sports Minister and wrestlers' meeting
Sources have also confirmed that wrestlers informed the Sports Minister that the only motive behind the protest was the welfare of the wrestling communityand there was no other motive behind it.
The wrestlers who are staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand a complete overhaul of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) held a meeting with the officials of the Union Sports Ministry on Thursday. According to sources in the ministry, it has been decided that the wrestlers will be getting new coaches and physios after the formation of the new federation, which is likely to happen after the investigation into the matter is over.
The wrestlers have also been promised that their primary training centre will be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi as they were uncomfortable going to a place that is the home turf of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, the wrestlers claimed that Brij Bhushan Singh uses his clout in Lucknow to mentally harass them and to ensure they remain under his control. The wrestlers will also be given financial support after the new federation is formed.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that this is a grave issue and such incidents demotivate our female sportspersons. Speaking to media persons, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, "This is a serious issue and we have noted every allegation of our wrestlers. Incidents like this demotivate our sportspersons and I believe the Sports Ministry will take cognizance of this issue and act accordingly. For us, the security of our female sportspersons is very important."
He further asserted that the Haryana government did not receive any complaints regarding the issue earlier. He said that he was informed about the protest staged by wrestlers on Wednesday.
In a huge embarrassment for the placard lobby, Communist Party leader Brinda Karat on Thursday visited Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers but was denied entry by champions, who asked her to abstain from making their issue a political agenda. Karat para dropped to the protest site with the intention to attack the government on the matter but was shown the door by protesting wrestlers. Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is leading the protest, asked Karat not to politicise their fight.
A video of wrestlers denying entry to Karat is now going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the wrestlers can be seen stopping Karat from coming on stage with Punia requesting her not to make their issue a political agenda. Some wrestlers can also be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with Karat present at the site. The opportunistic left leaders came with the intention to hijack the wrestler's protest but were shown the door by India's champions.
Giving a fresh spin to the country's top wrestlers' protest, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the issues emerged when the new rules and regulations were brought in.
"Did they have no problems with the Federation for the past ten years? Issues emerge when new rules and regulations are brought in," Singh said.
He said that the wrestlers who are sitting in protest have not contested any national tournament after the Olympics. "We told them to, asked the government to cover their costs, and added their names to the camp," Singh said.
After top Indian wrestlers made grave accusations against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that it was a 'big controversy'. Addressing the media, the Member of Parliament said that a big personality was involved in this conspiracy, as a part of which he was accused of sexual harassment by Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.
"These players, who till yesterday could not stop singing praises in my name...Ask any of these players, go to their village and ask. Their parents of the players who used to come with them, I used to specifically honour them. I used to tell the country, 'look, her grandmother has brought her...'" he said while addressing the media.
When asked about Sexual harassment charges, Brij Bhushan said, "Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation. There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself," he further said to the reporters.
The Wrestling Federation Of India issued its first response to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar. Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Secretary of WFI said once the players come to us for discussion all their issues and problems will be sorted.
“Don't know what this is about. Through the letter to the WFI president, it came to be known that some wrestlers are sitting in protest. I have come to ask them about their problem", Vinod Tomar said to ANI. Once they come to the Federation, all the issues will be resolved and sorted out. They haven't told me yet what the issue is. No such issues were raised with me or the Federation so far", Tomar added.
Vinesh Phogat accused the WFI president of mentally harassing her and torturing her during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Phogat's allegations did not end there as she also went on to state that the WFI president has sexually exploited many girls in the past.
"WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff," Phogat said.
Indian Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia along with top wrestlers of the country are currently staging protest against the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Speaking to reporters, Punia and other wrestlers levelled some serious allegations against the WFI chief, saying that he mentally harasses players and also sexually exploits them. The wrestlers want the WFI president removed from the top post and also want new coaches and physios for future training.
"People sitting in the federation know nothing about wrestling. We want changes in the federation. We will protest till the WFI president is removed. PM Modi has always supported us and we know that he and Home Minister Amit Shah will help us. We don't want houses or fancy cars, we only want things related to wrestling. Our demand is that we want new coaches and physios," Punia said.
"I was mentally tortured by the federation and wrestling president. I was thinking of committing suicide at one stage due to the pressure being put on me by the federation and WFI president. I went to the Tokyo Olympics with four girls but we were not provided any physio instead the WFI assistant secretary went with us. Everyone knows how powerful he [Brijbhushan Sharan Singh] is. He is a four-time MP. Whenever we try and complain, they give us death threats. They mentally torture us and impose disciplinary sanctions on me without any reason," Phogat said.
Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia publically called out the Wrestling Federation Of India and even went on to demand the boycott of its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. In a tweet stating to boycott WFI president, Punia said, "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down."
Olympic bronze medalist, Asian Games, and CWG gold medallist expressed his unhappiness with the conduct of the Wrestling Federation Of India and said that players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws. The wrestler also tagged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.
During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Punia said to ANI, "Wrestlers don't want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. We'll hold a press conference b/w 3-4pm revealing everything there".