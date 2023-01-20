Wrestlers Protest LIVE Updates: Dissatisfied Wrestlers To Hold PC; WFI To Submit Report

Deadlock continues after a marathon meeting between Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and top Indian wrestlers. Two rounds of meetings have been called again on Friday- one in the morning and another late evening. All eyes are on WFI which will submit a report on sexual exploitation and intimidation allegations against its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few coaches.

On Thursday, the meeting between the wrestlers and Thakur went on for four hours. Sources inform that the meeting was in a good environment, and wrestlers discussed each and every concern. Anurag Thakur heard all the concerns patiently and talks took place in multiple rounds, sources informed Republic TV. The WFI is likely to submit the report by 3 pm.

Three major changes are expected on Friday

Training centres will be shifted from Lucknow to Delhi

Eight coaches are being changed

Physios and admin changes agreed upon

The Union Minister has requested the wrestlers to stop the protests and get back to practice now as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to resign within 24 hours