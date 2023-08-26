WWE Announces To Donate All Proceeds From Bray Wyatt's Merchandise Sales To His Family

The WWE universe is grieving over the untimely death of Bray Wyatt, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, at the age of 36. He was one of the most popular superstars in the current roster and was out of action for quite a while. As he represented some enigmatic gimmicks in the WWE, a sudden return was seen as a likely possibility, but instead, what came has shaken the entire world.

WWE announces all proceeds from Bray Wyatt merchandise will go to his widow

After receiving permission from Rotunda's family, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp subsequently revealed that Rotunda died of a heart attack and that his heart problems had gotten worse as a result of contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

Since the announcement of his death, WWE has begun a donation campaign for Rotunda's children and fiancee, former WWE announcer JoJo Offerman. On the WWE Shop website, it appears that all of Rotunda's products, including t-shirts, replica masks, and plaques, feature the statement, "In the wake of Bray Wyatt's death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and Bray's children."

After going public with their relationship in September 2018, Offerman and Rotunda became engaged in April 2022. Back in January, Offerman was a guest on the Bella Twins podcast, where she revealed that she and Rotunda were planning to get married at the "end of the year." The couple has two children together: Knash and Hyrie. Knash was born on May 18, 2019, while Hyrie was born on May 28, 2020. Rotunda also has two daughters from his previous marriage.

He's got the whole world in his hands...



Bray Wyatt dies at the age of 36

Touted as one of the most creative minds in the industry, Bray Wyatt could portray three gimmicks in his WWE career. He made his debut in 2009 and soon became a revelation, first with the Nexus and then with his faction, The Wyatt Family. After the group was disbanded, he was re-branded, which elevated his stature as a superstar worldwide. As The Fiend, Bray Wyatt dominated the circuit. He was pushed to the moon, and he eventually captured the WWE title by beating Seth Rollins. Following a feud with Randy Orton, where he was burned live on TV, he went into a hiatus and came back in 2022, initiating the onset of a new side of Bray Wyatt, which had an alter ego Uncle Howdy by his side. The character could not have a long run and following a feud with LA Knight, Wyatt disappeared again, this time forever. As the Eater of the Worlds, he will definitely have "the whole world in his hands" now.