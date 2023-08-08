WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins And Cody Rhodes Get Unexpected Help Against Judgment Day

On August 8, 2023, WWE Raw began with a number of heated matches and entertaining segments. This was the first WWE event since SummerSlam on Sunday. This Raw edition was the start of new storylines in the WWE industry.

3 things you need to know

Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar in the WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins successfully defended his title in the WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE tag team returns in the WWE RAW

WWE Raw Results

Fatal 4-Way match: Chad Gable vs Ricochet vs Matt Riddle vs Tommaso Ciampa.

The evening began with a spectacular Fatal 4-Way match between Chad Gable, Ricochet, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa. The winner would be eligible to compete in Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Chad Gable secured the victory by pinning Tommaso Ciampa after a series of near-falls and spectacular manoeuvres.

Winner: Chad Gable

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bronson Reed

Shinsuke Nakamura went off against Bronson Reed in another thrilling singles match. Nakamura eventually won by dodging Reed's deadly Tsunami manoeuvre and hitting two Kinshasas for the pinfall.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch made an appearance by presenting a promo and being cut off by Zoey Stark. This resulted in a duel between Stark and Shayna Baszler. Despite the fact that the pre-match promo heightened Stark's confidence, Baszler demonstrated her superiority by defeating Stark with the World's Baddest Slam.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Ludwig Kaiser vs Otis

Ludwig Kaiser and Otis engaged in a brief contest, with Kaiser's cunning strategies catching Otis off guard.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day vs The Viking Raiders

In order to take on The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), Kofi Kingston made a comeback to the ring and teamed up with Xavier Woods. Kingston and Woods won thanks to the duo offence that has become synonymous with The New Day.

Winners: The New Day

Six-man tag team match: Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio) vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura

Tensions erupted on both sides during the contest, heightening the drama and intrigue. Although Cody Rhodes helped his team win, the true shocker happened after the game. By shaking hands, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes appeared to bury their differences and declare a truce. Before leaving the ring, Shinsuke Nakamura gave Rollins a Kinshasa, indicating that their disagreements are still very much open.

Winners: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Raw Highlights

The buildup to Becky Lynch's encounter with Trish Stratus in the forthcoming promo made viewers eager for the show the following week.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor's ongoing tensions and conflict produced an explosive backstage scene.

The assault by Raquel Rodriguez on Rhea Ripley brought attention to their ongoing conflict.

The promo discussion between LA Knight and The Miz exhibited their rivalry and prepared the audience for upcoming conflicts.

After The Miz attacked LA Knight, a fight broke out, further escalating their conflict.

The night's activities suggested prospective alliances and rivalries as people changed and plotlines developed.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett made their debut as a commentary team, bringing a new viewpoint to the telecast.

Overall, the episode provided a foundation for upcoming contests and rivalries and hinted at intriguing twists to come.