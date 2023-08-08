WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins And Cody Rhodes Get Unexpected Help Against Judgment Day

Quick links:
Cody and Rollins during the WWE Raw (Image:WWE)
On August 8, 2023, WWE Raw began with a number of heated matches and entertaining segments. This was the first WWE event since SummerSlam on Sunday. This Raw edition was the start of new storylines in the WWE industry.
The evening began with a spectacular Fatal 4-Way match between Chad Gable, Ricochet, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa. The winner would be eligible to compete in Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Chad Gable secured the victory by pinning Tommaso Ciampa after a series of near-falls and spectacular manoeuvres.
Winner: Chad Gable
Shinsuke Nakamura went off against Bronson Reed in another thrilling singles match. Nakamura eventually won by dodging Reed's deadly Tsunami manoeuvre and hitting two Kinshasas for the pinfall.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Becky Lynch made an appearance by presenting a promo and being cut off by Zoey Stark. This resulted in a duel between Stark and Shayna Baszler. Despite the fact that the pre-match promo heightened Stark's confidence, Baszler demonstrated her superiority by defeating Stark with the World's Baddest Slam.
Winner: Shayna Baszler
Ludwig Kaiser and Otis engaged in a brief contest, with Kaiser's cunning strategies catching Otis off guard.
Winner: Ludwig Kaiser
In order to take on The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), Kofi Kingston made a comeback to the ring and teamed up with Xavier Woods. Kingston and Woods won thanks to the duo offence that has become synonymous with The New Day.
Winners: The New Day
Six-man tag team match: Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio) vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura
Tensions erupted on both sides during the contest, heightening the drama and intrigue. Although Cody Rhodes helped his team win, the true shocker happened after the game. By shaking hands, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes appeared to bury their differences and declare a truce. Before leaving the ring, Shinsuke Nakamura gave Rollins a Kinshasa, indicating that their disagreements are still very much open.
Winners: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura
Overall, the episode provided a foundation for upcoming contests and rivalries and hinted at intriguing twists to come.