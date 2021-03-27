Zoom App To Help Formula 1 Achieve Something They Could Never Before; Details Revealed

Formula 1 and Zoom app announced on Thursday that they have entered a multi-year partnership for the upcoming 2021 F1 season and beyond. Last season, Formula 1 had used the Zoom app extensively to carry out virtual meetings between team bosses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this season the Zoom app will help Formula 1 to achieve something they could never before.

As a part of the Zoom F1 deal, Zoom will deliver comprehensive communication services and will work alongside F1 to provide hospitality opportunities through unique live-sport experiences. Last season, both brands collaborated for the successful Virtual Paddock Club experience, which is set to continue this season as well starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The partnership helped fans to be treated to a variety of experiences, including live updates and insights from legends of the paddock.

However, for this season, Janine Pelosi, Zoom's CMO, explained how the Zoom app will help Formula 1 achieve something they could never before. Pelosi said, "While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows - offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs. We’re proud to partner with F1 and use our brand and technology to shape the future of sports events while also supporting organizations on their mission to become more sustainable.”

Max Verstappen laid down a marker during the first day of the Bahrain Grand Prix as he led both free practice sessions. Defending champions Mercedes continued to struggle as Lewis Hamilton was 0.3 seconds off the pace in third. Meanwhile, McLaren were the standout team compared to last season as Lando Norris put in some incredible lap times and finished the session in second.

