9-time Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic Provides Injury Update; 'I Am Worried'

Novak Djokovic is one of the legends of modern tennis. Djokovic has established his own legacy and he will be remembered in the coming years. Djokovic becomes a totally different person when it comes to winning the Australian Open. The veteran till now has won 9 Australian Open titles and has also won 21 Grand Slams. With time passing and age increasing, Djokovic seems to be worried.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner says that he is a bit worried about his hamstring. The veteran further said that he is having issues with his hamstring in the ongoing edition of the Australian Open.

Novak defeated his french opponent Enzo Couacaud by 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-0 at the Rod Laver Arena. Novak will next meet 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the Round 3 match on Saturday, January 21 at Rod Laver Arena.

During his match against Enzo Couacaud, Novak struggled with an injury and immediately needed medical attention. The Serbian after the match admitted that he was struggling with his hamstring but wanted to continue.

'I am worried'

Concerned about his fitness Novak said, "I am worried. I mean, I cannot say that I'm not. I have reason to be worried. But at the same time, I have to accept the circumstances and try to adjust myself with my team. My physio and medical team have been doing everything possible so that I can be able to play every match."

"There's not much more to talk about. There's two choices: leave it or keep going. So I'm going to keep going. I'm going to try to play and compete with, of course, a great player Dimitrov in a couple days' time", Novak added.

Novak Djokovic till now has been dominant in the ongoing Australian Open defeating both Laslo Djere and Aslan Karatsev in straight sets. Novac has won 9 Australian Open titles and is still undefeated from 2019.

Novak Djokovic is one of the true legends of tennis. After Roger Federer, Djokovic is one of those players who has single-handedly dominated the game. Now that Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are out of the competition he is once again favourite to win his 22nd grand slam and 10th Australian Open title.