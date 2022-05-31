Alexander Zverev Lambasts French Open Organisers Over Alleged Bias Towards Carlos Alcaraz

German tennis star Alexander Zverez has spoken about Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz being favoured by the French Open 2022 organizers, ahead of their quarter-final tie. Alcaraz has played two out of his three matches so far at the Court Philippe Chatrier, the main show court in the night session. On the other hand, Zverev has played there only once in his four matches in the tournament.

In an interview with Eurosport, ahead of his clash against the 19-year-old Spaniard, Zverev revealed that playing at the other courts is completely different and termed it like playing in a different continent. Meanwhile, 13-time champion at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal has played at Court Suzanne Lenglen three times this season, while world no. 1 Novak Djokovic and world no. 3 Zverev have played twice and once, respectively.

'Very interesting to see that Alcaraz gets what he wants,' says Alexander Zverev

“We [Carlos Alcaraz and myself] have Novak and Rafael on our side of the tournament. And it is normal, if they are on your side of the tournament they get what they want, and that’s okay. One of them won 20 Grand Slams, the other 21. And that is proper. That is totally fine for me,” he said.

Zverev further said he gets it that the Spaniard is the latest mega talent, but he is still the World No. 3. “But it is very interesting to see that Alcaraz gets what he wants. We all have played a couple of times on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Myself three times, Novak twice, even Rafa. But Alcaraz plays every match on Philippe Chatrier. I get that he is the exciting new mega-talent in tennis. I am still the No. 3 in the world, but this is nothing about me," the German added.

Zverev and Alcaraz are up against each other in the third match on Chatrier on Tuesday, following the conclusion of the women’s quarter-finals between Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan, and Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff. The evening session meanwhile will feature the much-anticipated clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Having said that, the Zverev vs Alcaraz match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday and promises to be an exciting encounter.

