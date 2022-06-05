All-time Grand Slam List: Where Does Nadal Stand With Djokovic, Federer After French Open?

Rafael Nadal extended his dominance at the top of the men's singles game on Sunday by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets to lift a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and his 22nd Grand Slam. The Spaniard put up an utterly dominant performance as he beat the Norweigan 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to add to the two records he already owns.

With his win coming just two days after his 36th birthday, he is now the oldest in history to win the French Open. After Nadal's staggering French Open victory, here is a look at how the all-time Grand Slam list looks in men's singles tennis.

Rafael Nadal leads all-time men's singles Grand Slam list

Rafael Nadal's first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at the age of just 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than the Spaniard, as he is now two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros 2022.

Nadal improved to 14-0 in finals at Roland Garros and 112-3 overall at his favorite tournament. For all that he has accomplished already, Nadal now has done something he never managed previously. He is halfway through to a calendar-year Grand Slam, thanks to titles at the Australian Open and French Open in 2022. Nadal won the title in Melbourne earlier this year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the finals.

He can now place this latest Coupe des Mousquetaires alongside the trophies he gathered at Roland Garros from 2005-08, 2010-14 and 2017-20. He's also won the U.S. Open four times and the Australian Open and Wimbledon twice apiece. Moreover, with his latest win in Paris, he has also reduced Novak Djokovic's (63) lead in 'Big Titles' (Grand Slams, All Tour Finals, Masters, Olympics) to just four, having now won 59.

(Inputs from AP)