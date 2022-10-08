Andrey Rublev Claims British Government Blocked Daniil Medvedev From Laver Cup

World No. 9 ranked tennis player Andrey Rublev is making headlines for his revelations involving compatriot Daniil Medvedev, in relation to the latter’s participation in the Laver Cup 2022. As reported by Mirror, the Russian tennis star claimed Medvedev was blocked from playing in the Laver Cup by the British government. Laver Cup 2022 was held at the O2 Arena last month, which marked the final ATP event appearance for the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

The tournament concluded on September 25 at the O2 Arena in London, with the Team World winning the tournament by 13-8 against Team Europe. While Team Europe featured superstars like Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Rudd, Team World featured stars like Felix Auger-Alliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Jack Sock, among the others. Meanwhile, Medvedev, who was the world no. 2 at that time, reportedly received the invitation to Laver Cup 2022.

'They hinted that it probably won’t work': Andrey Rublev

However, as reported by Marca, Rublev claimed that British government officials hinted that Medvedev won’t be permitted to compete in the tournament because of the ban on Russian players in the UK since May this year. On being asked if he received any call for the Laver Cup, Rublev said, “No but I know that Daniil – yes. But there is also the British government, and they hinted that it probably won’t work.” The sanctions were issued against the Russian players after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s military forces to invade Ukraine.

Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev eye spots in the Astana Open final

Following the government’s guideline, the Wimbledon Championships organizers banned players from Russia, including Medvedev to participate in the grand slam tournament. Alongside Medvedev, Rublev and other big Russian stars were also barred from Wimbledon. This resulted in tennis governing bodies ATP and WTA stripping Wimbledon of ranking points.

Meanwhile, Medvedev earned an ecstatic 6-1, 6-1 win over Roberto Bautista Agusta on Friday to fix his place in the semi-final of Astana Open 2022 against 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Rublev is up against Tsitsipas in the other semi-final. The players will compete for a place in the final on Saturday.