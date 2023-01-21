Andy Murray Exits Australian Open With His Head Held High; Says He 'dispelled A Myth'

Former world number one Andy Murray's Australian Open 2023 campaign may have come to an end on Saturday, January 21, but the Brit exited the competition with his head held high after winning two gruelling five-set matches in his opening two rounds against 13th seed Matteo Berrettini and home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis respectively.

However, this dream run came to an end after Murray suffered a four-set defeat in the third round against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. While he admitted that he was disappointed to have lost his match against the Spaniard, he expressed how proud he was of his performances in the Australian Open by posting a classy tweet.

Murray delighted to have dispelled the myth of not playing tennis again

Taking to Twitter, Andy Murray explained how he 'dispelled a myth' after being told by a doctor in 2017 that he would not be able to play professional tennis ever again. Not only did the Brit play again but he produced some breathtaking tennis over the past few days.

2 days ago I randomly bumped into the doctor who in 2017 told me “the good news is the problem you have in your hip can be fixed but you won’t be able to play professional sport again.” I think we dispelled that myth the last 5 days.😉Goodnight ❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 21, 2023

Murray had a similar reaction after his match against Roberto Bautista Agut as he explained how he was both proud and disappointed at the same time. "You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result. You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had in the last three matches. I’m very proud of that. But, yeah, I’m also disappointed," said the three-time Grand Slam winner.

On being asked how it feels to be competitive again, Murray replied, "I would like to go out playing tennis like this, where I’m competing with the best players in the world in the biggest events and doing myself justice. There were maybe times, the last year or so when I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, and I didn’t enjoy the way that I was playing. It’s more enjoyable for me when I’m playing like that when I’m coming into a major event and really believing that I can do some damage."