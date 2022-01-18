Andy Murray Terms Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration 'irritating' After Winning Return To AO

British tennis player and former World No.1 Andy Murray made a winning comeback to the season-opening Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open 2022, which is currently underway at Melbourne Park in Australia. Playing the tournament as a wild-card invitation Murray defeated the 21st seeded Nikoloz Basilashwilli 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the first round match which lasted for almost four hours. Meanwhile, the crowd at the John Cain Arena were ecstatic throughout the exciting clash, as they were also heard imitating the iconic footballer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration as Murray earned his points.

Andy Murray speaks about the Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' chants by the crowd

On listening to the ‘Siu’ chants by the crowd Murray thought the crowd was booing at him, as he expressed his disappointment in the post-match on-court interview. “Painful stuff there. Those guys," Murray said as per a report by Herald. Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference Murray realized the fact that the crowd were actually impersonating Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration chants and had a different take on the same. As per Herald, Murray said, “First I thought they were booing me but then I realized they were doing the same sound Ronaldo does when he scores. It was incredibly irritating."

Murray last played in the Australian Open in 2019

The former world no.1 ranked tennis player made a winning comeback to the Australian Open and earned his 49th win in the singles category of the year opening major. He lost in the first round of the tournament in 2019, in a five-setter match that everyone thought will be Murray’s last match in Australia. He earlier missed the 2018 edition due to an injury, the 2020 edition due to pelvic injury, and the 2021 edition because of Covid-19.

As per AP, he revealed his feelings on his winning comeback in his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena, and said, “ It’s been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here. “I’ve played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I’d played my last. Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for more.” Murray is now eyeing his 50th win in the tournament as he faces Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan in his next match.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP