Andy Murray Vs John Isner Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon Match In India, UK & USA?

Former world number one Andy Murray is all set to take on 20th seed John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon 2022. The game will begin no earlier than 9:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 29, from Centre Court. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two players who were formerly ranked in the top 10, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Andy Murray vs John Isner live streaming details.

Andy Murray vs John Isner live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Andy Murray vs John Isner match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

Prepare the popcorn 🍿



IBM Match Insights has you covered as Andy Murray faces John Isner in the second round@IBM | #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2022

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Andy Murray vs John Isner match will begin no earlier than 4:45 PM BST on Wednesday, June 29.

How to watch Andy Murray vs John Isner live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Channel. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can be watched on the Tennis Channel. The clash will begin no earlier than 11:45 AM ET on Wednesday, June 29.

Andy Murray vs John Isner head-to-head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the two players, Andy Murray has been utterly dominant against John Isner, having won all eight of their encounters. The Brit won their previous encounter at the 2016 Paris Masters in three sets by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.