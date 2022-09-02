The third round of the US Open 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash as former world number one Andy Murray is all set to take on world number 14 Matteo Berrettini at the Arther Ashe Stadium on Friday, September 2. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two of the world's best players, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live streaming details.

What time will Murray vs Berrettini begin?

The Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini US Open 2022 clash will begin no earlier than 9:30 PM IST on September 2.

How to watch US Open live telecast in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the US Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the third-round clash between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini on the official social media handles of the US Open.

Murray vs Berrettini live stream details in India

As for the Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch US Open live in UK?

United Kingdom fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live will need to tune in to the Amazon Prime Network. The streaming service is available on Smart TVs as well as laptops and mobile phones, among other devices. The Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini clash will begin no earlier than 5:00 PM BST on Friday, September 2.

How to watch Murray vs Berrettini live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN and ESPN 2. As for the Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live streaming, fans can tune in to ESPN+ or the TSN.ca/the TSN app. The match will begin no earlier than 12:00 PM ET on Friday, September 2.