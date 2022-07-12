Andy Murray Vs Sam Querrey Live Stream: How To Watch Hall Of Fame Open In India, UK & US?

Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray returns to the tennis court on Tuesday as he takes on American Sam Querrey in the Halle of Fame Open. Murray lost to John Isner in the second round of Wimbledon and will look to get back to his championship winning form in the ATP Newport event. Before the tennis match between the two, let's take a look at how to watch live streaming and telecast of the Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey Halle of Fame Open game.

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey watch online: Where to get live streaming details of the match

The Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey Hall of Fame Open match in India will be shown on Discovery/Tennis TV. The live streaming of the match is likely to begin at 11:30PM IST.

Halle of Fame Open: How to watch Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey match in US

In United States, Tennis Channel is likely to officially broadcast the Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey Halle of Fame Open match. The telecast of the match will begin at 2:00 pm ET. Murray vs Querrey can also be watched on Tennis TV.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey match in UK

For tennis fans in United Kingdom, Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey ATP Newport match will be telecasted on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can watch the match on ATP’s official streaming service, Tennis TV. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm BST. In France, it can be watched on Eurosport.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey match in Australia

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey Halle of Fame Open match will be shown on beIN Sports. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM pm local time.