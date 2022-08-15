As Djokovic's US Open Participation Continues To Be Uncertain, McEnroe Slams US Government

Former world number one John McEnroe has come out in support of Novak Djokovic by slamming the US government over their COVID vaccine protocols. While the US Open is yet to release its official protocols on vaccination, several reports claim that the Serbian will not be permitted to play if he is not vaccinated.

McEnroe slams US government over vaccine protocols

While speaking to Fox News Digital about Novak Djokovic's participation doubt, John McEnroe said, "Well, first of all, I think it’s b******t. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. (Just) My personal opinion. I’ve been vaccinated and I had a booster shot but that’s up to the individual." The American tennis star then went on to laud Djokovic for his achievements and highlighted that he is entitled to make whatever decision he wants.

"If I were him, and I’m not him. He’s won a lot more majors than me probably because he’s dug in his heels and found the gear, that very few people in any sport have ever found. So that’s part of what’s made him so great. He sticks to his guns. He’s perfectly entitled to make the decision."

McEnroe concluded his comments by highlighting how frustrating it is to see that one of the worlds greatest ever tennis players may not be permitted to participate at the 2022 US Open. "The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body," added McEnroe. "So, it’s frustrating to see at this point when we’re sitting here and all having a great time at an LAFC soccer game that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated."

US Open will release vaccination protocols soon

The health and safety section of the US Open states, "Our goal is to ensure that your 2022 experience is both enjoyable and safe. We will be continuing to follow CDC, New York State and New York City COVID-related guidelines and advice from our medical consultants to establish and implement health and safety protocols for the 2022 US Open. We will share more details on specific US Open health and safety protocols as they become available."