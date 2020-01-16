Rafael Nadal’s road to the Australian Open 2020 final is a tough one after the draws were unveiled on Thursday. Nadal could possibly face Australian foe Nick Kyrgios in the third round with further clashes against Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem before a showdown against Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal is looking to end his 11-year drought in Australia and the 2019 Australian Open runner-up has a difficult draw ahead of him at Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios likely to clash in Round 3

World No.1 Rafael Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, will first face off against Hugo Dellien as he looks to win his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The Spanish superstar has a 61-13 record in the Australian Open, including four runner-up finishes in 2012 (Djokovic), 2014 (Wawrinka), 2017 (Federer) and 2019 (Djokovic). Rafael Nadal might face 16th seed Karen Khachanov or No.23 Australian ace Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Australian Open 2020. Nick Kyrgios and Nadal have had feisty encounters before, with the Spaniard leading 4-3 on head-to-head, while is unbeaten against Khachanov, winning all seven matches played. Rafael Nadal boasts a 9-4 record against Thiem and would be on his toes against the rising star if the two meet in the quarter-finals.

Australian Open 2020 draw: Roger Federer could face US Open nemesis Dimitrov in the third round

Third seed Roger Federer, who has recorded 98 match wins at the Australian Open, could play No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov or No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open 2020. Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated the Swiss at the 2019 US Open, would fancy his chances in the third round. Federer, who starts against Steve Johnson, is expected to meet eighth seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals, and then Djokovic in semi-finals of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 draw: Tricky start for defending champion Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has a tricky start to Australian Open 2020, with an opening match against Jan-Lennard Struff, with a possible quarter-final against sixth seed Tsitsipas or ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut. Tsitsipas, who defeated Roger Federer in the 2019 fourth round, starts his campaign against Salvatore Caruso, while Bautista Agut faces his ATP Cup teammate Feliciano Lopez. Djokovic has a 2-2 record against Tsitsipas, with victory in their last meeting at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, while the World No. 2 is 8-3 against Bautista Agut.

