Australian Open 2021 Final Osaka Vs Brady Live Stream, H2H, Prediction And Updates

No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka and No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady will face each other for the Australian Open 2021 Final on Saturday, 7:30 PM AEDT (2:00 PM IST). The final will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. While Brady edged past Karolina Muchova to earn her spot in the final, Osaka will play after her massive win against Serena Williams. With an opportunity to win her second Australian Open, Osaka remains a favourite to bag the win. This will be Brady's first Grand Slam final appearance.

Brady made it through the first few rounds with ease. She dropped her first set against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. However, she dominated the remainder of the match, earning a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory. The 25-year-old faced Muchova for the semi-finals, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted around two hours.

Osaka continues her dominant run, propelling herself into another final. Osaka beat Williams — playing her 20th Australian Open — in straight 6-3, 6-4 sets. While Williams had a strong start, Osaka quickly gained momentum, beating Williams in under an hour and 15 minutes.

Osaka vs Brady live streaming: How to watch the Australian Open final live?

India

As with all other Australian Open 2021 matches, the final will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six SD and HD channels in India. Sony will also be providing the live streaming options for the Australian Open. Fans will be able to watch the Australian Open final live on the SonyLIV app and site. The live scores will be available to everyone on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Other countries

Australia – Channel 9 (broadcast), 9Now (streaming)

USA – ESPN (broadcast), Sling TV and fuboTV (streaming)

Canada – TSN (broadcast and live streaming)

UK – Eurosport

New Zealand – Sky Sport

Australian Open 2021 final: Osaka vs Brady prediction

Naomi Osaka will beat Brady to clinch her second Australian Open win.

Osaka vs Brady head to head

Osaka and Brady have faced each other three times in the past. While Brady won the first game in 2014, the Osaka-native has won the other two. Their most recent encounter came last year in the US Open semifinal, where Osaka emerged victorious 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3. Osaka also leads with eight WTA singles titles, while Brady has one.

Australian Open Final:



[3] Naomi Osaka vs. [22] Jennifer Brady



