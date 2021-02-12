Australian Open 2021 Nick Kyrgios Vs Dominic Thiem Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, Preview

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take on Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the 3rd round match of the Australian Open 2021 on Friday, February 12. The match will be played at the John Cain Ar]ena in Melbourne with Thiem starting as a favourite versus the local talent Kyrgios and the action is scheduled to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at Australian Open 2021 live stream details, Thiem vs Kyrgios head to head record and where to watch Australian Open live.

We hope you've stocked up your popcorn supply 🍿



The pair's only previous meeting lasted just 7️⃣ games.



What happens next when @NickKyrgios meets @ThiemDomi on @JohnCainArena? #AO2021 | #AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 12, 2021

Also Read | Lockdown Imposed In Melbourne Ahead Of Australian Open, No Spectators Allowed

Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Both Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios began their Australian Open 2021 campaign on an emphatic note. World No.3 ranked Thiem defeated M Kukushkin in straight sets in the opening round and blanked D Koepfer 6-4, 6-0 and 6-2 in his second round. On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios defeated qualifier F Ferreira Silva 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. He later got the better of U Humbert in a five-set nail-biter.

Australian Open 2021: Thiem vs Kyrgios head to head

Both Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios have faced each other just once in their careers. As per Thiem vs Kyrgios head to head, Thiem holds the edge over his World No.47 ranked opponent as he won their only encounter.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Sees Innovations Powered By Infosys For Fans' Virtual Experience

Australian Open 2021 updates

Also Read | Australian Open 2021: Fabio Fognini Nearly Gets Into Fight With Opponent Salvatore Caruso

Thiem vs Kyrgios live streaming: Where to watch Australian Open live?

The Australian Open 2021 live matches will be telecasted on the Sony Six channels. The Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the ongoing Australian Open 2021 event. All Australian Open 2021 matches, including the upcoming Thiem vs Kyrgios live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app as well as on its website. The Thiem vs Kyrgios match is scheduled to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Nick Kyrgios in action in Australian Open 2021, watch video

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Reacts After Drunk Woman Shows Him Middle Finger At Australian Open 2021

Image source: ATP Tour Twitter