Australian Open Chief Issues Blunt Reply To Novak Djokovic Amid Vaccination Storm

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not be able to participate in the forthcoming edition of the coveted tournament if he fails to show COVID-19 vaccination proof upon arrival in Australia. Tiley, while speaking to Channel Nine, said Djokovic will receive no exemption from the authorities if he continues to refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccination. The Australian Open chief added that when the Victoria premier announced that everyone will need to be vaccinated before they arrive at Melbourne Park, it included fans, staff, as well as players.

"It was probably only a little more than 50% of the players at that point that were vaccinated. We’ll get close to 90% and there’s still a bit of time to go before that date at the end of December when everyone arrives. Everyone knows they have to be vaccinated seven days before they arrive in Australia and of course they have the choice of all the different vaccines, with Johnson and Johnson being one of them so they could just get one shot coming in," Tiley said.

Earlier Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews had said that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to play at the Australian Open as a precautionary measure. Djokovic, after losing the ATP Finals' semi-final against Alexander Zverev, was asked whether he would defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic refused to answer the question and told reporters that he will "wait and see".

Djokovic cites freedom of choice

Djokovic has been a vocal critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, believing that everyone should be able to choose what they put in their bodies. Djokovic had stated earlier last week that it's not just about the vaccination but that freedom of choice must apply to everything, and that "it's essential for everyone." In his illustrious career, World No. 1 Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times, and has the opportunity to defend his title one more time in January 2022.

If Djokovic opts out of the Australian Open in 2022, he will miss out on a chance to surpass his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of winning the most men's grand slam titles in the history of the game. He is presently tied for 20 grand slam titles with Federer and Nadal. With only one and a half months till the competition begins, the challenge appears to be a long shot for the Serbian tennis star.

