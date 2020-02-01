Australian Open: Dominic Thiem's Sportsmanship Vs Alexander Zverev In Semis Wins Twitter

The Australian Open 2020 final will witness defending champion Novak Djokovic take on 5th seed Dominic Thiem. On Friday, Dominic Thiem produced an amazing performance to defeat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. This will be the Austrian's third appearance in a Grand Slam final. He has previously reached the finals at Roland Garros twice. Unfortunately for him, he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem's sportsmanship spirit

Apart from his brilliant performance on the court, Thiem will be remembered by the fans for his sporting gesture during the semi-final game against Zverev. Thiem himself gave away a point to Zverev midway through the third set of the match. The 5th seed asked his German opponent that he should challenge an incorrect call. One of Zverev's shot was ruled out by the linesman. Thiem yelled out to him and let him know that he should challenge the call.

The German star did just that and replays showed that the ball had caught the line.

Australian Open: Here's how fans reacted to Dominic Thiem's act

Was barracking for Zverez cos of his bushfire pledge, but loved Thiem’s sportsmanship. To respect the game more than yourself says a lot about a person and their morals. Really don’t mind who wins, now a fan of both. — Greta Garbo (@gypsytian) January 31, 2020

Have you been watching the Tennis ?

22yo Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev what an excellent match.

Great sportsmanship.

John McEnroe is interviewing Dominic now. Up coming young Austrian. #Tennis #Melbourne

Huge crowd there. — Country Linda (@HasaHeart77) January 31, 2020

imagine advising your opponent to challenge when you know it will give them the game during a tense slam SEMI FINAL, dominic thiem really deserves the sportsmanship award — INTO THE FINAL (@domnicthiem) January 31, 2020

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem

While Dominic Thiem will be looking to win his maiden Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will look to lift his eighth Australian Open title. If Novak Djokovic does win the title in Melbourne, it will be his 17th major title. It will get him closer to Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal’s (19) tally.

