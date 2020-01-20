Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka Admits 'retirement Is On His Mind' Ahead Of Round 1 Clash

Swiss tennis sensation Stan Wawrinka is currently in Melbourne to play the 108th edition of Australian Open. He will begin his campaign on Tuesday, January 21 by going up against World No. 92 Damir Dzumhur. However, quite recently, Wawrinka hinted upon his retirement from professional tennis by saying ‘I am close from the end’.

Australian Open: Stan Wawrinka opens up about his retirement

Ahead of his Round 1 clash against Bosnian player Damir Dzumhur, Stan Wawrinka admitted that he is close to his retirement. However, he also said that he will not be giving up professional tennis until he comes back at the top of his game. He added that he is feeling lucky to be still playing tennis and is happy to be present at the Australian Open 2020.

While speaking with the reporters during the pre-match conference, Stan Wawrinka explored more about his retirement plans. He said that while he feels lucky to be playing tennis and travelling the world for the same, he will soon turn 35 and will inch closer towards the end of his playing career. Wawrinka concluded by saying he wants to focus on the moment by giving everything he has to the game before he hangs up his racquet.

Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka made his Australian Open debut in 2006 and clutched the Grand Slam in 2014. Apart from conquering the same in 2014, the 34-year old Swiss star also won the French Open in 2015 and US Open in 2016. However, Wawrinka has not been able to progress past the second round in the Australian Open for the past two editions.

