Barcelona Open 2021 Semi-final Sinner Vs Tsitsipas Live Stream, H2H And Match Prediction

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Jannik Sinner in a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open 2021. Here is our match preview and prediction.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a semi-final match at the Barcelona Open 2021. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) on April 24 from Court Rafa Nadal, Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona. Here are the Sinner vs Tsitsipas live streaming details, how to watch the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India and our match preview.

Barcelona Open 2021: Sinner vs Tsitsipas semi-final match preview

Opening up the singles semi-finals for the Barcelona Open 2021, Greece's rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Saturday. Coming into this tournament off of excellent semi-final runs at the Australian Open and the ATP Rotterdam, a finals appearance at the Mexico Open, and having won his first-ever masters 1000 title at the Monte Carlo Master just last week, Tsitsipas will be rearing to set up a finals clash with the King of Clay. So far, he has defeated Jaume Munar 6-0, 6-2, Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3 and Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.

However, Tsitsipas will face a tough opponent in Jannik Sinner - who was the runner-up at the recently concluded Maimi Open. At 15-6 this year, the 19-year-old has not been very consistent since his maiden title win at the Adelaide International early in 2021. However, he is sure to confident after his brilliant straight-set wins over Egor Gerasimov and the much higher-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut and Andrey Rublev so far in the tournament at Barcelona. If he wins, this will be Sinner's second straight Masters 1000 finals appearance.

Barcelona Open live: Sinner vs Tsitsipas live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on the Sinner vs Tsitsipas live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the Sinner vs Tsitsipas semi-final match, and the rest of the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Barcelona Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Barcelona Open.

Sinner vs Tsitsipas live in UK and Australia

Fans can watch Sinner vs Tsitsipas live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, the Sinner vs Tsitsipas live telecast in Australia will be available on beIN Sports. The Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nadal match will be live at 12:30 PM UK time and at 9:30 PM Australia time.

Sinner vs Tsitsipas where to watch in USA

The Tennis Channel will be telecasting the entire Barcelona Open 2021 live for viewers in the US. Fans can also possibly watch the Sinner vs Tsitsipas semi-final live streaming on the ESPN+ platforms and on the ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV. The match will begin at 7:30 AM EST.

Sinner vs Tsitsipas head to head 

This will be just the third career singles meeting between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. With the head to head between them currently sitting at 1-1, both players will be at an even getting going into this match. Interestingly, the two matches between Sinner and Tsitsipas have both come on clay, with Sinner taking the Rome Masters tie in three sets last year and Tsitsipas winning the same fixture in two sets in 2019. We predict a three-set win for Tsitsipas.

Image Credits: ATP Tour & Barcelona Open Twitter

