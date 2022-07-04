Botic Van De Zandschulp Vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: Where To Watch Wimbledon Match?

After a dominating straight-set win over 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is all set to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022. On the other hand, Van de Zandschulp has had an outstanding competition so far as well, having defeated two veterans in the form of Richard Gasquet and Feliciano López to progress to the fourth round.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the best players in the world, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the live streaming details of Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal.

Where to watch Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the live streaming of Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022 match, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

What time is the Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Round of 16 Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2022 round of 16 match is scheduled to begin at 9.15 p.m. IST on Monday, July 4.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal match will begin no earlier than 4.45 p.m. BST on Monday, July 4.

How to watch Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Botic van de Zandschulp vs Rafael Nadal match will begin at 1.45 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, July 5.