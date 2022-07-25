Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Since Rafael Nadal To Break Into Top 5; Reveals Next Aim

19-year-old Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz Garfia became the youngest man to enter the top five rankings of the ATP on July 25 since Rafael Nadal on May 9, 2005. On achieving this massive feat, the athlete explained how he is nearing his dream step by step. He concluded his remarks by stating that the next target on his mind is to become the best player in the world.

Alcaraz aims top spot in men's singles ranking after entering top 5

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia entered the top five in the ATP Men's Singles Ranking on Monday after he lost the Hamburg European Open final against Lorenzo Musetti. Had the teenager emerged victorious over his Italian opponent, he could have also claimed the fourth spot on the rankings.

The youngster's rise has been nothing short of stunning as he climbed into the top five men's singles rankings despite starting the year outside the top 30. Following this massive feat, Alcaraz has now joined Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in becoming only the third player this century to have broken into the top five as teenagers.

Speaking of the major achievement, Alcaraz said, "It means a lot. The hard work that I put in every day for reaching my dreams, and little by little I’m reaching my dream. The top five for me is pretty amazing and I will keep going to be [No.] 1."

Carlos Alcaraz's stats in 2022

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is tied with Rafael Nadal for winning the most number of ATP titles this year (4). The Spaniard won two ATP 1000 Masters titles in Miami and two ATP 500 titles in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. This week Alcaraz will also hope to retain his ATP Tour title at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Speaking of the opportunity to defend his title, Alcaraz said, "Of course, Umag is a special tournament for me. I got my first title there, so I’m defending the title this year. But I’m going to try to play my best and of course, take lessons from here."