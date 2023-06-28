Carlos Alcaraz Breaks 20-year-old Record After Earning Wimbledon Top Seed In Men's Singles

Ahead of the biggest Tennis grass court grand slam, top-seeded Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has broken a 20-year-old record. The Wimbledon 2023 is all set to begin on July 3. The competition would be fierce as the world's number 2 Novak Djokovic would look forward to defending his title whereas it will be Alcaraz who would look forward to winning his first grass-court grand slam.

3 things you need to know

The Wimbledon 2023 will start on July 3 and the final will be played on July 16, 2023

Roger Federer has the most Wimbledon titles and has won the grand slam eight times

World number 2 Novak Djokovic will look to level his record and will increase his tally to eight

Carlos Alcaraz seems to be in great form ahead of Wimbledon 2023 and would enter the tournament as the top-seeded tennis player. The 2022 US Open champion overtook Novak Djokovic on Monday by winning the grass-court tune-up tournament at Queen's Club on Sunday.

Alcaraz breaks 20-year-old record

Carlos Alcaraz also broke a years-old streak and became the first player in 20 years to get a top seeding by Wimbledon apart from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Since 2003 it was Federer, Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic who used to be among the top-seeded players.

World No.1 @carlosalcaraz is the first Gentlemen's Singles top seed at The Championships not named Djokovic, Federer, Murray or Nadal since 2003 😳#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SfcBXgENfV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2023

Wimbledon was the only grand slam tournament that used to follow its own method of seeding. Its process did not let them rely on WTA and ATP. The court seeding formula, which was used from 2002 to 2019, helped them separate the best grass court players. The coveted tournament used to take the results of players on the grass court and the other courts in their account of their formula. However, it started using the ATP and WTA rankings for seeding in the year 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz would also seek to avenge his Roland Garros 2023 defeat against Novak Djokovic. The Spanish Tennis star lost in the semifinals of the French Open 2023 to Djokovic by a score line of 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6. Djokovic then successfully defeated world number 4 ranked Casper Ruud in the final and won his 23rd grand slam, which is also the most held by a tennis player.