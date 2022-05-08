Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Open In India, US, UK?

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is all set to take part in his maiden Madrid Open final after defeating both former world number one's Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the quarters and semis respectively. The Spanish teenage sensation, who became the youngest finalist of this event in the process, will take on Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Alexander Zverev in the finals.

The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on May 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two promising young talents, here is a look at how to watch the Madrid Open 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev live stream details.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Madrid Open 2022 live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app. Meanwhile, the live updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of ATP.

🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 is the first player with consecutive wins over Nadal and Djokovic in a clay tournament.#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/nGR1nUJb28 — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 7, 2022

How to watch Madrid Open 2022 live in UK?

As for fans in the United Kingdom, they can live stream Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev by logging into Amazon Prime Video. The match will commence live at 5:30 PM BST.

How to watch Madrid Open 2022 live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the matches of the Madrid Open 2022 live can tune in to the Tennis Channel. The match will commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 8.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head to head record

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Alexander Zverev have met each other on two occasions previously, with the latter leading the head to head record by 2-0. The German won the first encounter between the pair at the 2021 Mexican Open in Acapulco when he beat the Spaniard 6-3, 6-1. He then also defeated Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.