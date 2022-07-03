Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Stream, H2h Record & Wimbledon 2022 Match Preview

The Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will take on 20-year-old Jannik Sinner, in what will be a battle of the next generations. Both players are heading into the last 16 on the back of dominating straight-set wins.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring two of the stars of the next generation, here is a look at how to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in India, the UK and Australia, and the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live stream details and h2h record between the two.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Where to watch live streaming of Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match in India?

As for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 match live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of the tournament.

The future is now 🤩



IBM Match Insights delves deeper into Alcaraz 🆚 Sinner@IBM | #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

What time is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner fourth-round Wimbledon 2022 match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2022 fourth-round match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 7:15 PM IST on Sunday, July 3.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to the BBC Network. The matches will be telecast live on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the daily highlights can be watched on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27 onwards. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will begin no earlier than 2:45 PM BST on Sunday, July 3.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch Wimbledon 2022 live can tune in to Channel Nine. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will begin no earlier than 11:45 PM AEST on Sunday, July 3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner h2h record

This will be only the second encounter between Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Jannik Sinner, with the Spaniard currently leading the head-to-head record 1-0. They previously met at the 2021 Paris Masters when Alcaraz emerged victorious with a 7-6 (1), 7-5 win.