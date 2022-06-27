Casper Ruud Vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas Live Streaming: How To Watch Wimbledon 2022 In India?

The Wimbledon Championships 2022 is all set to kick off on Monday, with many high-octane matches scheduled to be played on Day 1. French Open 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud begins his Wimbledon 2022 campaign on opening day, with his first-round match against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Ruud heads into his second Grand Slam tournament as the third seed, having earlier missed the season-opening Australia Open 2022 due to an injury.

Casper Ruud's maiden Grand Slam final appearance at French Open 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the French Open 2022 final loss against Rafael Nadal was Ruud’s maiden Grand Slam final appearance. He returned from his injury in February and won the Argentina Open, finished 2nd behind Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open, and won the Geneva Open. The 23-year-old Norwegian now heads into the game against Ramos-Vinolas on the back of a loss against Ryan Peniston in the Queen’s club championships.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, picked up his fourth career title by winning the Cordoba Open. Earlier in the season he also reached the semi-final of the Estoril Open. However, Ramos-Vinolas will also face Ruud on the back of a first-round loss against Alejandro Davidowich Fokina at Queen’s Club.

When will the Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Wimbledon 2022 match begin?

The Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Wimbledon Championships 2022, first-round match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Wimbledon 2022 match?

Interested tennis fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the app and website of Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Wimbledon 2022 match?

Tennis fans in India can also enjoy the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2022 match by tuning in to Star Sports India.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Head-to-head stats

In terms of head-to-head clashes, both players have faced each other a total of four times before. Ramos-Vinolas currently leads the stats with three wins, while Ruud has one win against him. The Wimbledon 2022 will be the first time, Ramos-Vinolas and Ruud lock horns in a grass-court match.

(Image: @wimbledon/Instagram/AP)