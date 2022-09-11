Casper Ruud Vs Carlos Alcaraz 2022 US Open Final: How Have The Duo Fared In The Past?

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are all set to lock horns tonight, in a bid to win the prestigious US Open 2022 title. Interestingly, both tennis players are also chasing the No. 1 spot in the ATP Men’s Singles ranking. The winner of the clash between Alcaraz and Ruud in the US Open 2022 final will replace Daniil Medvedev as the new World No. 1.

US Open 2022 final, Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head stats

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Ruud and his 19-year-old counterpart at the US Open 2022 final have previously met each other in two encounters. During their first match at the Andalucia Open quarterfinal in 2021, Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 6-4 victory. In their second encounter, in the Miami Open 2022 final, Alcaraz picked up another straight-set victory by 7-5, 6-4.

While Ruud looks to defeat Alcaraz in pursuit of the US Open 2022 title on Sunday and become the first Norwegian player to do so, Alcaraz also aims to become the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal’s 2005 French Open win. Ruud has already become the first player from Norway to reach the US Open final. At the same time, Alcaraz is the youngest major finalist since Nadal in the French Open 2005 and the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.

Key stats ahead of Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2022 final

If Alcaraz goes on to claim the win over Ruud, he will also become the youngest man to become World No. 1 since the computerised rankings began in 1973. Ahead of the US Open 2022 final, Alcaraz sits 4th in the Men’s Singles ATP rankings while Ruud sits 7th in the list. If Ruud defeats the Spaniard on Sunday, he will become the only ever No. 1 ranked player from Norway.

A win against Alcaraz will make Ruud jump six places to the World No. 1 spot. This will be one of the longest jumps ever made in the rankings charts. It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first time in the history of men’s singles that two players will be eyeing the World No. 1 title for the first time in their careers.

Ruud defeated Karen Kachanov in the US Open 2022 semi-final and became a two-time Grand Slam finalist, having lost to Nadal at the French Open 2022 final earlier this year. It will be the first-ever major final appearance for the Spaniard. The US Open 2022 final is scheduled to begin at 1.30 a.m. IST on Monday and will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.