Cincinnati Masters 2022: How To Watch ATP 1000 Masters Live In India, UK & US?

Ahead of the US Open in late August, most of the top tennis stars are all set to compete at the Cincinnati Masters 2022 (also known as the Western & Southern Open). World number one Daniil Medvedev will lead the men's side of the draw, while the likes of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and young sensation Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will also take part in this event.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling tournament, here is a look at how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live in India, the UK and the US.

Cincinnati Masters 2022 tournament dates

Dates: August 14 to 22

Time: Matches will begin live at 11.30 p.m. IST on Sunday, August 14

How to watch Cincinnati Masters live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sports 18. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app and website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the tournament on the official social media handles of the ATP.

Western & Southern Open live streaming details in UK

While there will be no official telecast of the Western & Southern Open in the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can watch the matches live using the live stream available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live can tune in to Tennis Channel or Bally Sports RSN.

How to watch Western & Southern Open elsewhere?