Cincinnati Masters Live: Daniil Medvedev Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas SF Live Stream & H2h Record

World number one Daniil Medvedev will hope to continue his outstanding start to the hard court season when he faces world number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas next in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters 2022 tournament. Ahead of the mega clash between two of the top stars, here is a look at how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the head-to-head record between the two.

What time will Medvedev vs Tsitsipas begin?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas clash will begin no earlier than 12.30 a.m. IST on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch Cincinnati Masters live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sports 18. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the tournament on the official social media handles of the ATP.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream details

As for the Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream, Indian fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Cincinnati Masters 2022 live streaming details in UK

While there will be no official telecast of the Cincinnati Masters 2022 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can watch all the matches of the tournament using the live stream available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live can tune in to Tennis Channel or Bally Sports RSN.

How to watch Cincinnati Masters 2022 elsewhere?

Australia & Middle East: beIN SPORTS France: Eurosport Germany: Sky Deutschland Italy: Sky Italia Latin America: ESPN

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas h2h record

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other on nine occasions, with the former winning seven of those contests and the latter winning just two. Moreover, the Russian also defeated the Greek star in their last encounter at the Australian Open earlier this year.