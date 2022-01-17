Could Novak Djokovic Lose World No.1 Rank Amid Vaccine Saga? Here's Why It Looks Possible

Novak Djokovic's problems are likely to increase post his deportation from Australia as the Serbian Tennis star could end up losing his top spot in the ATP ranking. Currently, Novak Djokovic is sitting comfortably ahead of Daniell Medvedev and Alexander Zverev on the ATP points table, however, his departure ahead of the Australian Open has now given both the players a shot at the top spot. Let's take a look at the scenario which could lead to Novak Djokovic losing the No 1 ranking.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic ranking likely to lose top spot

Novak Djokovic had earned 2000 points after winning last years Australian Open, however, he will not be able to defend his title this year and could also end up losing 2000 points. Currently, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has 11,015 points to his name. The Serbian is ahead of second-placed Daniil Medvedev, who has 8,935 ranking points, while Alexander Zverev is placed third with 7,970 points.

A deduction of 2,000 points would see the Serbian's total points being reduced to 9,015 points giving current World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev a chance to overtake him. The Russian finished as runner-up in 2021, which means he is defending 1,200 ranking points this year. For Medvedev, the only way to reach the top is by winning the Australian Open which will see him move to 9,735 points, which is more than 700 points ahead of the Serbian.

Current World No. 3 Alexander Zverev also stands a chance to become World No. 1 if he wins the Australian Open. The German finished as a quarterfinalist in 2021 and is defending only 360 points. A title win Down Under would see Zverev's points tally going up to 9,610 points which would be nearly 600 points more than Djokovic's points after the points deduction.

Novak Djokovic vaccine saga

The Australian Open organisers had made it mandatory for players to get fully vaccinate ahead of the Australian Open, however, Novak Djokovic's vaccine status was still unknown until he landed in Melbourne following medical exemption. While Djokovic was detained upon his arrival he fought his way out and was set to take part in the Australian Open.

However a couple of days back Australia's immigration minister decided to cancel Novak Djokovic visa leaving the Serbian's title defense in jeopardy. However, Novak Djokovic's fate was sealed on Sunday when his appeal against Visa cancellation was unanimously turned down by the court resulting in his deportation.