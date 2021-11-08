Daniil Medvedev Lauds Djokovic After Paris Loss; Says 'haters' Will Respect Him Eventually

World number two Daniil Medvedev graciously bowed down to defeat against 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday as he praised the Serbian legend after the match. Medvedev lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Rolex Paris Masters final.

While speaking after the match, the 25-year old Russian explained how the world number one has broken several records and how he almost also completed the elusive Calendar Grand Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in the same year). With Djokovic often having received hate in comparison to other great champions like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Medvedev said that the Serbian will get the 'respect' he deserves eventually.

Daniil Medvedev praises Novak Djokovic after Paris Masters final

According to the ATP, Daniil Medvedev said, "I have the feeling that people [are] starting more and more to… respect what he has done in tennis more and more because he continues to beat the records. Only this year, he beat the records for being No. 1 for most weeks, 310 it was, and now it's much more [345]. He got to 20 [Grand] Slams [and] almost [completed] a calendar Slam."

What a day, what a week. Blessing after blessing. My loves👩‍👧‍👦 both my children witnessing this moment. Crown for years of hard work. My amazing team. Fantastic matches. Many memories to take away. Grateful to bring home another tree in the woods to where this wolf sleeps 🏆😉🐺 pic.twitter.com/j5T5TScHeZ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 7, 2021

The world number two then went on to add why the Serbian legend will receive the respect he deserves eventually as fans of future generations will look at the tremendous success he has achieved in his career. "There are going to be new people coming to tennis [in the future] who are just going to read in Wikipedia, or whatever, what were the results, who was the World No. 1 for most weeks, for most times in the end, and they are going to see Novak everywhere. That's when people are going to start to understand. Okay, that's amazing what he has done."

Medvedev prevented Djokovic from completing the Calendar Slam

While Novak Djokovic grabbed the headlines for his outstanding season, Daniil Medvedev did have a fantastic year as well. After the Serbian won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year, the Russian defeated him at the US Open to end Djokovic's dreams of completing the Calendar Grand Slam. The 25-year old defeated the world number one to win his first career Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, he also reached the Australian Open final this year when he was defeated by none other than Djokovic.

When Medvedev was asked what it would have meant to him to defeat Djokovic for the second time in a row, the Russian responded by stating that it was 'impossible to have' the 'upper hand psychologically speaking on him.' He ended his point by stating that he could see that the Serbian wanted to 'take his revenge as 'he really wanted to win no matter what.'